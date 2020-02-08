Man to appear in court over death of Liam Edward O’Sullivan
Father-of-five died on Thursday following incident in Kilkenny city
Gardaí and forensic officers at the scene on High Hayes Terrace, near the Castlecomer Road and John’s Green in Kilkenny, where Liam Edward O’Sullivan was fatally injured. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan
A man in his 30s is due to appear in court on Saturday in connection with the death of Liam Edward O’Sullivan.
The father-of-five was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St Luke’s Hospital following an incident in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier that day.
The man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court.
A female in her 20s was also arrested but has been released without charge.