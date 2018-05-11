Man remanded in custody over attempted raid on Dublin post office

A 44-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in relation to an armed raid at a post office in north Dublin.

At approximately 12.35pm on Thursday, a male walked into the premises on Berkeley Rd and threatened staff however no money was taken.

Gardaí recovered a firearm and arrested a man who was conveyed to Mountjoy Garda station where he was detained for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

Croatian national, Mario Henzic Broz of not fixed abode, was brought before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Friday charged with attempted robbery of a post office at Berkeley Road on May 10th and attempted robbery of another post office in north Dublin two days earlier.

Garda Patrick Dunne told Judge Smyth the accused man made no reply when he was charged.

Defence solicitor Robert Purcell said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Garda Dunne said the prosecution will be objecting to bail on the grounds Mr Broz was a “flight risk”.

Judge Smyth remanded him in custody and granted him free legal aid.

The judge also ordered that an interpreter would be present at the accused’s next hearing on May 18th, at Cloverhill District Court.