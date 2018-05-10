Man shot in leg near Vicar Street in Dublin

A man in his late 20s has been shot in the leg in Dublin tonight.

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident which occurred at a location known locally as the Horse Yard, which is near Thomas Street in Dublin 8.

The shooting incident was reported at 9.10pm this evening.

The man’s injures are described as non-life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

This is the second shooting to have taken place in Dublin this week.

It follows an incident on Tuesday night, when a man in his 40s was shot in the leg in Blanchardstown.