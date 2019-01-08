Man released without charge over alleged Dublin rape

A man in his 30s who was arrested in relation to an alleged rape in Dublin following a Christmas party was released without charge.

The alleged sexual assault on the woman took place in a car early on the morning of Sunday, December 9th, in the Dublin 4 area.

Gardaí said on Tuesday they arrested a man in his 30s in the Dublin area on January 3rd. He was brought to Irishtown Garda station and was released without charge the following day.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. They also said a car has been seized in the investigation.

Gardaí in Irishtown said the incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 12.45am and 2.15am.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact gardaí in Irishtown Garda station on 01-6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.