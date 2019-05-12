Man killed in Co Roscommon hit-and-run named as priest (81)

The 81-year-old who died in a hit-an-run in Co Roscommon on Saturday night has been named as a priest, Fr Michael Guckian.

Fr Guckian lived with the Oblate order at Mary Immaculate Parish in Inchicore, Dublin 8. It is understood he was visiting Co Roscommon for the weekend and had been due to return to Dublin on Monday.

Fr Guckian was fatally injured at about 11pm in Keadue and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver failed to remain at the scene, but a man aged 20 later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station.

A full forensic and technical examination of the scene was being carried out this morning and diversions were in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda station on 071-9664620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.