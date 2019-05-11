Three men charged with arson after car burnt-out in Drogheda
Men arrested as part of Garda inquiry into car that was stolen and later set on fire
The arrests of three men are part of a wider Garda crackdown on criminal feuding in Drogheda under Operation Stratus. File photograph: Getty
Three men arrested by gardaí in Drogheda on Friday are due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court later today.
The men were arrested as part of a Garda inquiry into a car that was stolen and later burnt out. Following questioning, investigating gardaí charged all three with arson under the Criminal Damage act.
Gardaí were called to the scene of a burnt-out car earlier on Friday, later arresting the three men in connection with the crime.
The men are believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda.
The arrests are part of a wider Garda crackdown on criminal feuding in the Co Louth town under Operation Stratus.
Drogheda has seen a dramatic spate of violent incidents in recent weeks linked to an escalating feud between two criminal factions.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently announced an additional 25 gardaí would be stationed in the area to help combat the feud.