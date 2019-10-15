Man killed in Co Dublin stabbing, two men arrested

A 31-year-old father-of-two was fatally stabbed in south Co Dublin overnight during a fight which broke out after two men appeared to ambush another pair walking along Loughlinstown Drive.

It is understood an altercation occurred when two men walking along Loughlinstown Drive, a long road that runs through a residential area, encountered two other men outside Cherry Court, a small cul de sac just after midnight.

Gardaí believe the men involved in the altercation knew each other.

It appears two men may have stopped to lie in wait at the top of Cherry Court for the other two walking up towards them before a fight occurred.

During this altercation gardaí believe one man was stabbed, at which point two men fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí believe the father-of-two was stabbed in the chest following a row between two groups of men. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services attended the scene. While efforts were made by paramedics at the scene to save the injured man’s life he died a short time later.

Two men, also in their 30s, were later arrested and are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda station.

On Tuesday morning gardaí cordoned off the path on both sides of the road.

A large section of plastic sheeting was placed on a section of the road and the man’s remains were left in situ overnight pending a preliminary examination by a pathologist at the scene .

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Dublin City Morgue where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a posmortem on Tuesday afternoon.

Once the results of the postmortem are clear it is expected that a murder investigation will begin.

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The dead man, a 31-year-old with an address in Killiney, is known to gardaí but was not regarded as a gangland figure.

He was the father of at least two children and had once attacked gardaí as they tried to arrest him for an offence of which he was suspected.

Gardaí believe they have identified the men who were at the scene when the victim was stabbed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those who were in the vicinity of Loughlinstown Drive between 11.30pm and 12.15am to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash cam footage to make it available .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.