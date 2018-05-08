Man injured in west Dublin shooting
A man in his 40s has been shot in the leg in Dublin tonight.
The incident happened at around 10pm in the Fortlawn area of Blanchardstown.
He was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Gardaí said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Gardaí are at the scene and investigations are under way.