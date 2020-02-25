Man dies after stabbing in Co Dublin house

A man has died following a stabbing in in Co Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí have sealed off part of the Browns Barn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest after the stabbing.

It is understood the stabbing occurred at approximately 7am.

The dead man is believed to be in his 30s. It is not clear if he lived in the estate.

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Browns Barn Wood, Kingswood in Co Dublin. Photograph: Collins

Garda forensic experts arrived shortly before 10am and uniformed officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

The body remains at the scene.

More to follow.

More to follow...