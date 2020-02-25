Man dies after stabbing in Co Dublin house
Incident happened on Tuesday morning at a house in Kingswood near Citywest
Gardaí have sealed off a house in the Browns Barn Estate, Kingswood near City West in Co Dublin after a man was fatally stabbed. Photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Browns Barn Wood. Photograph: Collins
A man has died following a stabbing in in Co Dublin on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí have sealed off part of the Browns Barn Wood estate, in Kingswood near Citywest after the stabbing.
It is understood the stabbing occurred at approximately 7am.
The dead man is believed to be in his 30s. It is not clear if he lived in the estate.
Garda forensic experts arrived shortly before 10am and uniformed officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.
The body remains at the scene.
More to follow.
More to follow...