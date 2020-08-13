Man charged over alleged hijacking in Phibsborough

A man has been charged following an alleged hijacking on the Phibsborough Road in north Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí on patrol received reports of a man jumping on cars in the area around 6.15pm before entering the passenger side of another car and forcing the driver to exit the vehicle.

Gardaí said there were also reports that the man scratched the side panels of at least one car.

A man was arrested in the North Circular Road area where he was allegedly threatening members of the public with a glass bottle. No injuries were reported.

The man, aged in his 40s, was detained at the Bridewell Garda station and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Thursday.