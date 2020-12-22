Man arrested in investigation into murder of Kieran Keane

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of his nephew Owen Treacy, 17 years ago.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí had arrested a man in his early 40s in connection with the ongoing investigation into “the murder of a male and the attempted murder of a second male at Drombanna, Co Limerick, on January 29th, 2003”.

She said the man was arrested on Tuesday morning and brought to Roxboro Road Garda station, Limerick, where he was being detained under the provisions of section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

The spokeswoman added: “An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Keane and Mr Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy-Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombanna, a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however, he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

Mr Treacy was the State’s key witness in the trial of five McCarthy-Dundon gang members, who were later each jailed for life for Keane’s murder and Mr Treacy’s attempted murder.

The killing was one of a series in a decade-long feud between rival drug gangs in Limerick. Up to 20 men were killed in the feud.