Man arrested following fatal collision in Donegal due in court

A man arrested following the death of another man in a two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal was being sought by gardaí after reports he had been driving erratically minutes before.

A 55-year-old man died at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday afternoon after he sustained critical injuries in the crash. The man was driving a Toyota Hilux jeep which was in collision with a black Mazda car on the main Letterkenny to Ballybofey road at Doobalagh at 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

The dead man has been named locally as Francis Browne.

A 33 year old female passenger in the black Mazda, suffered less serious injuries and is receiving treatment in Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22-year-old male, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested.

He is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and is scheduled to appear before Carrick on Shannon District Court on Saturday afternoon in relation to the incident.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan appealed for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision. She said “We would especially like to hear from anybody who was in the area either before or after the crash who may have had dashcam footage.”

Inspector Sheridan confirmed “A number of callers had already contacted gardaí claiming that a black Mazda car was driving dangerously in the area. On their way to investigate, this crash took place. We have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Nine people have now died on Donegal’s roads so far this year compared with six for all of last year.