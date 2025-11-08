Man (45) charged with firearms and explosives offences

Paul Sheehan was also charged with the unlawful possession of explosives material, namely three pipe bomb casings at the house at Elm Drive. Photograph: The Irish Times

A 45-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with firearms and explosives offences.

Paul Sheehan with an address at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, Cork was brought amid tight security to Cork District Court today where he was charged with four separate offences.

Mr Sheehan was charged with the unlawful possession of a .32 calibre Beretta semi-automatic pistol at the Applegreen Filling Station, the Spa, Mallow on November 4.

And he was also charged with the unlawful possession a 9mm calibre Luger slide for a semi-automatic Glock pistol, also at the Applegreen Filling Staiton in Mallow on the same date.

He was also charged with the unlawful possession of a .38 calibre deactivated six shot Smith & Wesson revolver at his home at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas on November 5.

All three charges were brought under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 but Mr Sheehan was also charged with a fourth charge under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He was charged with the unlawful possession of explosives material, namely three pipe bomb casings at the house at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, also on November 5.

Det Garda Anthony Daly of Mallow Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said he arrested Mr Sheehan at 6.18pm and charged him at 6.57pm on November 7.

He said Mr Sheehan made no reply in relation to one charge and “No, I understand, thank you” to two other charges and “No, thank you” to a fourth charge, all after being cautioned.

Insp David Noonan said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody and Mr Sheehan’s solicitor, David O’Meara said his client was not making an application for bail at this point.

Insp Noonan said the DPP had directed that the Mallow charges and the Douglas charges all be kept together so he was seeking a remand in custody on all charges to Cork District Court.

Judge Joanne Carroll granted the application and she remanded Mr Sheehan in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on November 12 by video link.

And she directed Mr O’Meara to notify An Garda Siochana by 1pm on November 10 if his client intended to apply for bail so that gardaí would be prepared to oppose the application.

She also granted Mr Sheehan free legal aid and she assigned Mr O’Meara to represent him after hearing that he lives with his parents and is receipt of Job Seekers’ Allowance.