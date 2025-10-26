Man in serious condition after assault near Fairview Park, Dublin

A man in his 20s was attacked in a separate incident in Kildare town on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in north Dublin which left a man in his 50s in a serious condition in hospital.

The attack took place near Annesley Bridge, Fairview Park, Dublin 3, about 6pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken by emergency services to the Mater hospital, Dublin, and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remained on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána has called for witnesses to come forward with information.

Drivers who may have dashcam footage from the area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday are also asked to contact gardaí.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by the divisional scenes of crime unit.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Kildare town early on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was found unresponsive on McGee Terrace at around 3.15am.

He was brought to Naas general hospital, where he remained in a serious condition.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

Witnesses, including drivers with dash cam footage, are asked to contact gardaí.