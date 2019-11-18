Man (30s) due in court over Clondalkin firearm seizure

A man in his 30s is due before a Dublin court on Monday morning after a loaded firearm and ammunition was seized at a house in west Dublin over the weekend.

The discovery was made at a house in Clondalkin on Friday and was part of an intelligence led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two men aged in their 30s and 20s were arrested. The man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the incident and is due before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

The other man remains in Garda custody.