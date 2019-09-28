Man (23) charged with murder of John Gibson in Dublin two years ago

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John Gibson in Dublin two years ago.

Matthew Bell, of Ambervale in Tallaght, was arrested just after 9am on Saturday morning at Cookstown Way.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice where Detective Garda Kevin Bowen gave evidence of his arrest, charge and caution. The defendant responded with no comment at the time of charge, the court heard.

The accused was dressed in a black hoody and white shirt when he appeared in court.

Judge Gerry Jones remanded him in custody to appear again before Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

The judge also granted a request for legal aid and for “immediate medical and psychiatric” attention for the accused.

Mr Gibson, a 28-year-old fitness instructor, was shot dead at the CityWest shopping centre on Fortunestown Lane on September 18th 2017.