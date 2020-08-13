Man (20s) dies following stabbing at Clontarf house

A man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Dublin.

The incident happened at about 7.15am on Thursday morning at a house in the St Lawrence Road area of Clontarf, Dublin.

A man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Clontarf Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them at Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.