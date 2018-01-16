‘Kerry babies’ case to be reviewed based on new evidence

Gardaí are to carry out a review into the discovery of a new-born baby’s body on a beach in Co Kerry over 30 years ago after establishing that the baby could not have belonged to the woman at the centre of the Kerry Babies case, Joanne Hayes.

Forensic scientists have been able to build up a full DNA profile from a blood sample taken from the infant, named Baby John, who was found with 28 stab wounds including four to the heart on White Strand outside Cahersiveen in South Kerry on April 14th, 1984.

And the DNA profile has established that Joanne Hayes from Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney in North Kerry was not the mother of the child. This runs contrary to the theory proposed by Garda investigators at the time who suspected that Ms Hayes had given birth to the baby and killed him.

It’s understood that local gardaí supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will confirm at a press briefing in Cahersiveen on Tuesday that the results of the DNA profiling using modern forensic techniques clearly show Ms Hayes could not have been the baby’s mother.

Ms Hayes, then 24, was charged on May 1st, 1984 with the murder of the Cahersiveen baby after gardaí arrested and questioned her. They did so when they learned she had been pregnant with a near full term baby which had been born prior to her admission on April 14th, 1984 to Tralee General Hospital.

She had denied to hospital staff that she had had a baby, refused to tell them what had become of the baby who was not at her home. She also had a child by the reputed father of the dead child, Jeremiah Locke, all of which prompted gardaí to suspect she gave birth to the Cahersiveen baby.

Questioned

When gardaí questioned Ms Hayes about the murder of the Cahersiveen baby, she signed a statement, saying that she had killed the baby in the family home in Abbeydorney while other family members signed statements, saying they had dumped the body in the sea off the Dingle Peninsula.

Ms Hayes had replied “I am guilty” when charged with murder. Her siblings, Ned, Kathleen and Mike and her aunt, Bridie Fuller were charged with endeavouring to conceal the birth of the child by secretly disposing of his body contrary to Section 50 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

But it emerged that Ms Hayes had given birth on April 13th, 1984 at her home in Abbeydorney to a baby boy. He lived for between half an hour and a hour and in a panic, she had started to choke him to stop him crying and he stopped breathing so she hid him in some hay at the end of a nearby field.

She later retrieved her baby’s body and decided to hide him in a plastic bag in a pool of water. It was there that gardaí found the baby’s remains on May 2nd, 1984 after her family found the baby’s remains and contacted their solicitor, Pat Mann, who in turn notified gardaí.

Blood tests on the baby found on the Hayes family farm showed it had the same blood type, Type O, as Ms Hayes and Mr Locke but a different blood type to that of the baby found in Cahersiveen, whose blood type was Type A.

When blood tests showed that Ms Hayes and Mr Locke could not both be the parents of Baby John, gardaí did not discount Ms Hayes being the mother. They theorised she had become pregnant with twins simultaneously by two different men in a process called heteropanel superfecundation.

However the DPP directed that the murder charge against Ms Hayes and the lesser charges against her siblings and aunt all be dropped. Ms Hayes returned to work in the Tralee Sports Centre where she had first met Jeremiah Locke around 1980.

Tribunal

The Garda investigation of the case led to the establishment of the Kerry Babies Tribunal in late 1984. Chaired by Mr Justice Kevin Lynch, it ran for 77 days in Tralee and Dublin and heard evidence from 109 witnesses including the Hayes family.

The Hayes family alleged they were coerced by gardaí into making false statements of admission but this was strenuously denied by gardaí. Mr Justice Lynch rejected the claims by the Hayes family that they had been intimidated by gardaí into making false confessions.

Confirmation today that Ms Hayes is not the mother of Baby John means that gardaí are still searching for his parents. It is expected they will issue an appeal today for anyone living in the Cahersiveen or South Kerry area around April 1984 with information to contact them.

It’s understood gardaí have already notified Ms Hayes’s solicitor Pat Mann of the development and he in turn has communicated the news to Ms Hayes. But so far they have made no comment in relation to the confirmation that she was not the mother of the Cahersiveen baby.

The infant was later buried in Cahersiveen at the cemetery on the Waterville Road. His grave has been vandalised a number of times over the years, but gardaí have never been able to establish who was behind the attacks.