George Nkencho family asks inquest to examine policing of black community

The family of George Nkencho wants the inquest into his death to examine the broader issue of the policing of the black community in Ireland.

The submission was made at the opening of the inquest into the 27-year-old’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court, seven months after he was shot dead by gardaí in front of his home in Clonee.

The inquest has now been adjourned until the conclusion of an investigation into the shooting by the Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) and any subsequent referral to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Senior Investigating Officer with Gsoc, Stuart Duguid said the investigation is “part-way” complete. He said the aim is to have the investigation concluded by the anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death on December 30th.

Mr Duguid said the results of the investigation will have to be considered by the Ombudsman Commission and then, “if necessary”, the DPP.

Mr Nkencho was shot dead by the Garda Armed Support Unit outside his home in Clonee shortly after he assaulted a shop worker.

He was armed with a kitchen knife and had been suffering from mental health issues in the months beforehand.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane read out pathologist evidence that Mr Nkencho died from “multiple gunshots wounds to the trunk with no contributory factors.”

The court also heard how Mr Nkencho was formally identified the day after his death by a relative nominated to liaise with the authorities.

Barrister Sean Rafter, who is representing the Nkencho family, asked the court to not just consider the specific circumstances of Mr Nkencho’s death but to examine the “broader circumstances of a young black man who died at the hands of a white police officer.”

The inquest should consider “broader questions of policing and discrimination”, Mr Rafter said, adding that Mr Nkencho’s death has “resonated” with others internationally.

He said the family was also concerned about “nasty rumours and lies” which spread online in the wake of Mr Nkencho’s death.

Dr Cullinane said the application may be somewhat premature but that she will give these matters “dues cognisance while remaining within my powers under the Coroners Act.”

The coroner expressed her “very deepest condolences on the very tragic circumstances of George’s death. The court commiserates with you.”

A protest held outside the Coroner’s Court at the inquest into the death of George Nkencho held at the RDS in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

She explained that the role of the coroner is examine deaths which occur in sudden, unexpected or unnatural circumstances. The coroner’s job is to establish facts rather than lay blame, she said.

Dr Cullinane adjourned the inquest for six months until December 14th, 2021 when she will hear an update on the Gsoc investigation.

After the inquest Mr Nkencho’s sister Grateful said it was a “heart-breaking day for our family, a day we never expected to have to go through.”

She said the opening of the inquest was a necessary milestone but that it brought back “ the horror of what happened to George on our own doorstep nearly six months ago.”

She said the shooting of any person by gardaí “is the gravest of matters in Ireland” and that this “can never, never happen again.”

Ms Nkencho asked why trained negotiators could not have been used before her brother’s death, as happened during a siege incident in Blanchardstown last month during which a man shot at gardaí and was later arrested unharmed.

“All we want is a full investigation to bring out truth and justice.”

Ms Nkencho said the Government has agreed to their request to set up a local diversity forum in Blanchardstown.

“This must be a real forum where gardaí regularly engage with and are accountable to the communities they police, including minorities.

Outside the inquest, which was held in the RDS in Dublin to accommodate social distancing, a group of between 30 and 40 demonstrators gathered in support of the Nkencho family.

Speeches were delivered by Ruth Coppinger and other activists and the crowd chanted “Justice for George.”