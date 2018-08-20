Gardai investigate fatal stabbing in Dublin suburb

The man in his 60s who was killed in a stabbing incident in Crumlin, Dublin on Sunday night has been named locally as Gerard Fortune.

A man in his 30s is being interviewed about the death at Crumlin Garda station.

Gardaei have appealed for witness and for anyone who can help them establish the movements of a particular red Toyota Yaris to come forward.

Speaking at Sundrive Road station, superintendent Michael Cryan said, “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area of Dublin 12 between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday the 19th August 2018 to come forward.

“We are also trying to trace the movements of a Red Toyota Yaris, described as a four door hatchback with L plates and partial registration 04-WW, that was driven from the scene at Rutland Grove at about 8pm before it was recovered at approximately 8.20pm at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

“We would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the Rutland Grove or Connolly Hospital areas in and around the specified times to make it available to investigators.”

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove at about 8pm on Sunday night.

The man in his 60s with stab wounds was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St James’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Local councillor Anne Feeney (FG) said she was shocked to hear of the tragedy in Rutland Grove.

“ My sympathies and heart goes out to the family of the man who died. It must have been very frightening and upsetting for everyone and a terrible scene for the local kids to witness while off on their school holidays,”

“I am really so sorry that such a tragic and terrible thing happened in a residential area that has a great community spirit and has a residents committee that are constantly trying to improve the environment for all who live in Rutland Grove,” she said.

The scene at the house was preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda station. The office of the State Pathologist and coroner are due to be notified.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Sundrive Road Garda station (01-666600) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666111).