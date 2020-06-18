Garda detective shot with own gun after struggle during incident in Roscommon

An armed male detective has died following a shooting incident in Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The garda died from fatal gunshot wounds following the incident in the town shortly before midnight.

It is understood the shooting took place near the Garda station after the detective stopped his car and a scuffle ensued with a man, during which the man took control of the detective’s weapon and shot him.

A man was arrested after the shooting and is being held for questioning in Castlerea Garda station.

The garda, who was on duty at the time and in his forties, was shot by a man and left critically injured at the scene, which was sealed off immediately and other gardaí and paramedics arrived.

The scene of the fatal Castlerea shooting. Image: Twitter

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a postmortem on the garda’s remains was due to take place later on Thursday.

All the resources of a murder inquiry have already been committed to the case by An Garda Síochána.

The scene of the fatal attack remained sealed off on Thursday morning and was due to be examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been informed as it must be notified of any such incidents involving loss of life or serious injury within the Garda.

It is understood the detective was shot dead on Castlerea’s Main Street. Photograph: Google Street

It is understood the garda has worked in Co Roscommon for many years.

Garda headquarters issued a statement just after 1.30am on Thursday confirming the injured person was a member of the force and had suffered life-threatening injuries. His death was confirmed by An Garda Síochána just after 6am on Thursday morning.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has extended his sympathy to man’s family. “Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty,” Mr Flanagan said on Twitter on Thursday.

“My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way.”

Denis Naughten, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, said he was “absolutely shocked and saddened” to hear that a garda had died in the line of duty.

The dead detective is from the west of Ireland originally and his name was not being released at this time by The Irish Times. He was the 88th Garda member to die on duty since the foundation of the State.

It is almost five years since the last Garda member was killed on the line of duty. Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in Omeath, Co Louth, in October, 2015, by dissident republican Adrian Creavan.

Garda Golden, an unarmed uniformed garda, was attempting to bring the killer’s partner to safety from a domestic violence situation. Creavan then turned the gun on himself.

Two gardaí were shot dead in Co Roscommon in 1980. Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne lost their lives on July 7th that year, after intercepting armed bank raiders at Shannon’s Cross, just outside the village of Loughglynn in the west of the county. They were also based in Castlerea station.

