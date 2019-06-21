Garda Commissioner apologises in person to Majella Moynihan

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has apologised in person to Majella Moynihan, the former garda forced from her job and prosecuted for giving birth out of wedlock.

Ms Moynihan was 22 when she was prosecuted for having premarital sex with another garda. She subsequently gave her son up for adoption.

Details of her story came back into the public spotlight following a recent radio documentary on her experience.

In a statement on Friday, Commissioner Harris said: “I was pleased to meet Ms Moynihan yesterday and offer her a fulsome apology in person on behalf of An Garda Síochána. ”

The meeting was also thought to have been attended by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan although his Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Mr Flanagan and Mr Harris had previously issued statements apologising for her treatment.

It emerged during the week that Ms Moynihan had appointed a solicitor with a view to possibly suing the State for damages arising from her treatment.

Such a case would seek to recover her full pension, as well as lost earnings. Ms Moynihan has said that senior officers told her in later years her career was effectively ended by the incident. She later tried to take her own life on numerous occasions.