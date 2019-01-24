Garda chief dismisses report of emergency plan for Border

The Garda Commissioner has dismissed reports there are emergency plans to move hundreds of gardaí to the Border in the event of a no-deal Brexit in March.

Drew Harris said in a statement on Thursday the reports were “entirely incorrect”.

The Irish Independent reported the plans were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting between Mr Harris and senior staff and that 600 gardaí would be needed to police the Border if the UK crashed out of the European Union.

However, speaking at Garda Headquarters on Thursday, Mr Harris said: “Reports of 600 gardai to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect.

“I have not discussed this matter neither have I considered the proposal. The increasing deployment of gardaí to all policing regions including the Northern region is commensurate with a growing organisation.”

Mr Harris added “we continue to prepare for Brexit in line with Government policy”.