Gardaí investigate shooting of man in his 40s in Limerick

A man in his 40s has been shot and injured in Limerick city.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in Castle Street shortly after 7pm where they discovered the man in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is described as stable.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them at Henry Street Garda station.