Gardaí believe fatally stabbed teenager not initially involved in fracas

Gardaí investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Dublin are following a definite line of inquiry and believe he was not initially involved in the disturbance in which he was fatally stabbed.

Josh Dunne from Ballymun, who was remembered yesterday as a talented footballer and popular student, died from injuries sustained in an incident in East Wall on Tuesday.

The teenager played for the Bohemians-St Kevin’s Boys Club Academy and his ambition was to be a professional footballer. He had previously taken part in trials for Scottish Premiership club Dundee United. Bohemians said everyone at the club was “devastated” to learn of his death. He was a student at Larkin Community College in Dublin 1.

A large number of teenage boys on bikes arrived at the sealed off crime scene on East Road yesterday and left cards and floral tributes. One of his friends described him as “loyal to the core” and would “always have his friends’ back”.

Gardaí believe the fracas began on the street when a man in his 20s attempted to steal a delivery cyclist’s bicycle. Other food delivery workers appear to have tackled the man, resulting in a public order incident at about 9.20pm.

Josh Dunne (16) died after he was stabbed in Dublin on Tuesday evening. File photograph: YouTube

At that point a group of teenagers in the area, including Josh Dunne, realised a serious incident was under way and some of them intervened. A knife was produced by one of the people involved and Josh Dunne and another boy were wounded.

The emergency services were called and the injured teenagers were treated on the road by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where Josh Dunne was pronounced dead.

The other boy was recovering at the Mater last night, though his injuries were described as serious. A man in his 20s, who had been involved in the earlier disturbance, presented at the Mater Hospital on Tuesday night seeking treatment for injuries. He remained in hospital on Tuesday night.

The focus of the Garda’s investigation, which was being led by detectives from Store Street station, was on determining who brought the knife to the scene and if that person inflicted the fatal injuries.