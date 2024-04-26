Four arrested as gardaí recover €300,000 of drugs in Limerick cannabis factory raid

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit carrying out a raid on a property in Clare Street, Limerick. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Armed gardaí raided the operation of a cannabis factory in a house in Limerick city on Friday, and recovered €300,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis plants.

Some €10,000 in cash was also seized during the planned operation.

Friday’s crackdown on the illegal sale and supply of drugs in the city was led by the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by the Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU).

Shortly before midday, armed gardaí, using a battering ram and steel cutters, assisted drug squad officers in gaining entry to the property.

Four men who were in the house, situated on Clare Street just off the city centre, were arrested for questioning under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

The four suspects, which include one in his 30s, two in their 40s, and one in his 60s, can be held for up to a week without being charged. It is understood two other males fled from the property.

Gardai seized 15 kilos of cannabis in he house along with 30 cannabis plants.