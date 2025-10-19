More than €14m of suspected cocaine seized at Rosslare

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €14.2 million at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, late on Saturday.

A total of 202.5kgs of what is believed to be the drug was seized by Revenue officers following the search of a lorry, which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The man, in his 30s, was being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Revenue Commissioners said the seizure was part of its continuing work of “targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity”.