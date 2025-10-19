Crime & Law

More than €14m of suspected cocaine seized at Rosslare

Man arrested after 202.5kg haul discovered during search of lorry arriving from France

Drugs seized at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, late on Saturday. Photograph: Revenue Commissioners
Jack White
Sun Oct 19 2025 - 14:19

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €14.2 million at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, late on Saturday.

A total of 202.5kgs of what is believed to be the drug was seized by Revenue officers following the search of a lorry, which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The man, in his 30s, was being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Revenue Commissioners said the seizure was part of its continuing work of “targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity”.

