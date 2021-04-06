Two men die following three-car collision in Co Louth

Gardaí have confirmed that two male drivers have died as a result of a three-car collision in Co Louth on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the Ardee Link Road in Dunleer at about 8am. Garda forensic collision investigators attended at the scene following the incident.

A man in his early 50s, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was fatally injured when his car collided with another vehicle.

The driver of that second car, a man in his mid-30s, also died following the collision. A passenger in his vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The bodies of the two deceased men were removed to the mortuary at the same hospital.

The Ardee Link Road was closed after the incident and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for information from witnesses and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage to come forward.