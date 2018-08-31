Drugs worth €30,000 seized in east Cork

A teenager has been released without charge after being arrested in connection with the seizure of €30,000 worth of drugs in east Co Cork on Thursday.

The youth was arrested after members of a Garda drugs unit and Revenue customs officers carried out a joint investigation into the delivery of 1.5kg of cannabis herb at a house in Shanagarry.

It’s understood that the drugs had been posted from the US and signed for by a 19-year-old male, who was subsequently arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The teenager was then taken to Cobh Garda station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The teenager was released on Friday afternoon and gardaí will now prepare a file for the DPP on the matter, the Garda Press Office confirmed in a statement on Friday evening.