Cyclist is seriously injured after collision in Co Clare

A male cyclist is seriously injured following a road traffic incident in Co Clare.

Emergency services and gardaí are at the scene following a collision between the cyclist and a car on the N18 southbound between Junction 8 and 9.

The cyclist was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to Limerick hospital.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Ennis Garda station on 065-6848100.