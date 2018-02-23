Donegal man (71) found dead in home after car discovered nearby

An investigation has begun after an elderly man was found dead in his Co Donegal home.

The death is being treated as suspicious by gardaí. However, a fullpostmortem will not be performed until tomorrow.

It means the cause of the man’s death will not be known until late tomorrow.

The deceased’s car was found abandoned across the Border in Co Down.

The Irish Times understands the man had crashed his car on Thursday and had called to a neighbour who had helped him home. He had also been drinking, gardai believe to excess, and may have suffered an injury when he crashed his car.

However, the post mortem results should be able to determine if he died or crash-related injuries, drink-related complications or if he met with foul play after arriving home.

When the car was discovered on Thursday in Kirkstown, gardaí went to the address it was registered to at Garryharry, Letterkenny. On arrival they found the body of the 71-year-old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the house was sealed off.

The Office of the State Pathologist was also notified.

The man’s remains were left in place overnight. A pathologist from the Office of State Pathologist was not expected to arrive at the scene until later on Friday.

An examination of the body was due to be carried out at the scene before it could be removed to Letterkenny General Hospital for a full postmortem.

That was expected to begin on Saturday morning.

Garda sources said it would not be until the results of the postmortem became available that the direction of its investigation would be known.