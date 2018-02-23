Irish in US urged to come forward on Garda Adrian Donohoe murder

Detectives in the United States have appealed to members of the Irish community in Boston, Massachusetts, to come forward with information they may have in relation to the murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth more than five years ago.

Det Garda Donohoe (41), a father of two, was killed when he was shot at close range in the car park of the Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, on the Cooley peninsula, at 9.30pm on January 25th, 2013.

He arrived at the credit union with Det Garda Joe Ryan to provide an armed escort for a staff member depositing a bag of money at a bank night safe.

He got out of his car to question a group of men who were acting suspiciously when one of them discharged a shot from a shotgun, fatally wounding him on the right side of his face and head.

The gang escaped across the Border to south Armagh, where they are from. At least two of them later fled the jurisdiction for the US. Gardaí have travelled to the US in recent years to interview men alleged to have been involved but they have proven unco-operative.

Overstayed visa

One of these men, who is in his 20s, was detained and deported last year for overstaying his visa. He was arrested at Dublin Airport in May and subsequently jailed for traffic offences, but he is understood to be due for release shortly.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in the US are continuing to search for evidence that might help the Garda to secure a conviction. The FBI, Homeland Security and Massachusetts State Police are all involved in the investigation.

In recent weeks, posters have been distributed around Boston appealing to members of the Irish community to come forward with information. A “substantial reward” has also been offered.

“An Garda Síochána, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Massachusetts state police are appealing to the Irish community in Boston to help solve the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on January 25th, 2013, in Bellurgan, Co Louth, Ireland,” it reads.

“Detective Donohoe was protecting his community on the night he was murdered. Investigators believe people living in Boston and the Upper Norfolk County towns of Massachusetts may have information that could assist the investigation.

‘Substantial reward’

“A substantial reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and convictions of the person(s) involved.”

In January, at the fifth anniversary of the killing, Chief Supt Christy Mangan insisted the absconsion would not stop gardaí pursuing those responsible “to the ends of the Earth”.

“I am speaking to you in particular – the family and friends of these people who were involved in the murder; your mind will never have peace until you tell the truth of what happened to Adrian,” he said. “It is not too late to do the right thing.”

The Irish League of Credit Unions has offered a reward of €50,000 for information that leads to any arrest and prosecution in respect of the murder.