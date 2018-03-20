Digger used in attempt to rob McDonald’s

Thieves used a JCB digger in an attempt to steal a safe from a McDonald’s restaurant in Limerick early on Tuesday morning.

The unknown number of persons rammed the drive-thru window at McDonald’s at the Castletroy Shopping Centre on the Dublin road. The incident occurred at around 2.50am.

The burglars managed to reach the safe and used the digger to drag it across the floor before abandoning their effort and leaving it behind.

The premises remained closed yesterday morning while a clean-up operation was undertaken. There was extensive damage caused to the internal and external areas of the premises.

On arrival at the scene gardaí­ found that the thieves had left the area. The scene was sealed off and technically examined before the digger was also removed for forensic examination.

Gardaí­ are expected to canvas local businesses for CCTV footage as part of their efforts to identify the thieves.

A spokesman confirmed there was an attempted burglary at a fast food outlet in Castletroy but nothing was taken.

Officers from Henry Street station are investigating the incident but that no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact the station on 061 212400.