Covid-19: Youth charged after police injured during Tyrone pub raid

A teenager has been charged with several offences after two police officers were injured while investigating alleged underage drinking in the North.

The 17-year-old male faces charges of assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour, in connection with an incident in Fintona, Co Tyrone, on Friday.

He is due to appear before Omagh Youth Court on May 19th.

Responding to a call out to a pub in Fintona at about 6.35pm on Friday, one police officer was knocked unconscious as he investigated allegations of breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

The male officer was punched and knocked out while a fellow officer, who attempted to detain the suspect, was punched.

The officer who was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital as a precaution.

About 150 people were present at the premises at the time, according to police.

Enforcement action was taken over the Covid-19 breaches and a £1,000 (€1,150) fine was issued.