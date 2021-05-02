Man arrested after reports of shots fired in north Belfast
No one injured during incident but further bulletin of separate shooting, also in north of city
The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am in the Silverstream Road area in Ballysillan. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A man has been arrested by police investigating reports of shots being fired in north Belfast.
The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am in the Silverstream Road area in Ballysillan.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported.
“A man has been detained in relation to the incident,” she added.
Police later said there was a separate reported shooting incident, also in the north of the city, on Sunday.
“At 8:50am this morning, a report was made to police about an incident on Manor Street where it was reported the window of a property had been damaged by a male,” said police.
“It was reported that, possibly, two shots were fired by a male at this location. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.”
Regarding the earlier shooting incident in the Silverstream Road locality, the PSNI said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of several offences. The suspect remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.