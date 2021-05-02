Man arrested after reports of shots fired in north Belfast

A man has been arrested by police investigating reports of shots being fired in north Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30am in the Silverstream Road area in Ballysillan.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported.

“A man has been detained in relation to the incident,” she added.

Police later said there was a separate reported shooting incident, also in the north of the city, on Sunday.

“At 8:50am this morning, a report was made to police about an incident on Manor Street where it was reported the window of a property had been damaged by a male,” said police.

“It was reported that, possibly, two shots were fired by a male at this location. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.”

Regarding the earlier shooting incident in the Silverstream Road locality, the PSNI said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of several offences. The suspect remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.