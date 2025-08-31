Irish player tracker: Evan Ferguson’s form a big plus as Ireland suffer blow of Troy Parrott absence

As we enter the biggest week of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s reign, with World Cup qualifiers kicking off, it’s a mix of sadness and optimism for Ireland.

The sadness comes from injuries ruling key players out of the squad, a tough blow at such a crucial moment. But there’s optimism too, with several Irish players hitting form for their clubs and giving Hallgrímsson fresh options before the biggest challenge of his tenure.

The week began with a gut-punch on Thursday, as Troy Parrott was ruled out of AZ Alkmaar’s Conference League playoff second leg with a knee injury. Manager Maarten Martens confirmed that while the setback wasn’t serious, Parrott would miss the weekend’s league game and would not travel for the international break.

The FAI haven’t confirmed yet, but all signs point to the striker missing the qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia. For a player in red-hot form, it’s a cruel blow – both for Parrott and for Ireland, who will miss his spark up front.

The only other injury concern came in Scotland, where Killian Phillips was forced off after just 25 minutes for St Mirren against Hibernian on Sunday. While the severity isn’t clear, it’s a worrying one for both club and country, given Phillips’s energy and drive from midfield.

On the brighter side, Ryan Manning showed why he can be such a key asset. The left back curled in his second dead-ball goal of the season during Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Watford, his first 90-minute outing of the campaign, with Gavin Bazunu in goal and Finn Azaz making his debut. On the opposite side, Rocco Vata assisted Watford’s opener off the bench, while James Abankwah played a composed 90 minutes at the heart of their defence.

Evan Ferguson also delivered an encouraging performance in just his second appearance for AS Roma, registering his first assist with a clever layoff to Matías Soulé. Ferguson’s hold-up play and link-up ability stood out, showing the player Ireland fans have been hoping to see again. With Parrott sidelined, Ferguson looks ready to shoulder even more responsibility during this international break.

It was a quieter weekend for Irish players in the Premier League. Jake O’Brien played 90 minutes as Everton beat Wolves 3-2. Matt Doherty was an unused substitute for Wolves with Séamus Coleman coming on in injury-time to make it his 17th consecutive season in the Premier League.

At Brentford, Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins both played 90 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland. Collins impressed and even won a penalty, while Kelleher could perhaps have done better for the injury-time winner. Burnley captain Josh Cullen also played 90 minutes in a cruel 3-2 defeat away to Manchester United, adapting well to the Premier League despite an unfortunate own goal.

Festy Ebosele, the surprise omission from Ireland’s 23-man squad, played the full 90 for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 0-0 draw with Eyupspor, marking the first time in his spell at the club that he has started two consecutive games.

In Scotland, Liam Scales played the full 90 minutes for Celtic in their goalless draw with Rangers in the Glasgow derby. Johnny Kenny was not involved for Celtic, while Adam Idah also missed out due to a pending transfer to Swansea City.

The Championship offered few standout Irish performances, but Barnsley captain Luca Connell and Luton Town’s Millenic Alli scored in their clubs’ League One victories. In League Two, Chesterfield’s Dylan Duffy and Fleetwood Town’s Ryan Graydon were on target, while Swindon Town had goals from Gavin Kilkenny and Aaron Drinan.

The most eye-catching performance came outside England. Former Ireland under-21 international Conor Noss was the hero for MSV Duisburg in Germany’s third tier. Coming on in the 72nd minute with his side 2-0 down, Noss scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to secure a 3-2 away victory.

Player of the Week: Gavin Kilkenny (Swindon Town)

Will Wright wins the second ball with a great challenge, and Gavin Kilkenny drives forward with the ball and strikes home 😍 pic.twitter.com/ooo5z0upse — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) August 31, 2025

Gavin Kilkenny has started the season in sensational form for Swindon Town. He scored the opener and played a key role in their second goal, earning man-of-the-match honours for the second week running.

Operating far above League Two standard, Kilkenny’s composure, vision, and technical ability continue to impress, showing why he’s nicknamed ‘Mininiesta’ and why his future in the game is so bright.

Goal of the Week: Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Ryan Manning is at it again!🎯🇮🇪



What a goal, set-piece specialist. pic.twitter.com/MLaFW7wMtb — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) August 30, 2025

Ryan Manning stole the spotlight with another stunning free-kick for Southampton, proving that Ireland can still rely on top-class set-piece ability even in Robbie Brady’s absence. From just outside the box, Manning curled a beautiful effort into the net, showcasing his precision and composure. It was a reminder of why he’s regarded as one of the EFL’s elite dead-ball specialists.

Stat of the Week: Séamus Coleman (Everton) – 17th season in the Premier League

Séamus Coleman continues to defy time. Midweek, he played 90 minutes for Everton in the EFL Cup against Mansfield Town, looking as sharp as ever. On Saturday, he came on in injury time against Wolves, marking an incredible 17 consecutive Premier League seasons. Despite past injuries, Coleman’s longevity is remarkable.