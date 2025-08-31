Investigation launched after online threat against Simon Harris and family

Simon Harris speaks to reporters at Government Buildings, Dublin, in August. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Gardaí are investigating a threat made against Simon Harris and his family.

It has been reported that the threat was made on social media at the weekend.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Mr Harris has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home where his wife and children live.

Mr Harris has previously said he will not be deterred from doing his job.

Asked about the latest threat, a garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is currently investigating this matter.”

In August last year gardaí investigated threats made to Mr Harris and his family on social media.

The threats on Instagram were described as “especially sinister” as they contained references to Mr Harris and his family, and to a weapon and extreme violence. – Additional reporting: PA