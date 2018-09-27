Man who ran on to Dublin Airport tarmac charged with damage

A man who was stopped running on to the tarmac at terminal 1 of Dublin Airport after missing his flight has been granted bail after being charged with criminal damage.

Patrick Kehoe (23), from Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Co Wexford, ran past news photographers and then dropped his trousers and mooned at them after he was released on bail by Dublin District Court.

Gardaí were alerted following a breach of security at the airport at about 7am on Thursday. Ryanair staff and airport police stopped the man at the apron while he allegedly chased and tried to flag down a flight bound for Amsterdam.

The passenger was late for his flight but got through the boarding gate and a door leading to the tarmac, close to the Ryanair plane. He was restrained and held until gardaí arrived and brought him to Ballymun station.

He was charged with criminal damage to a magnetic door lock at gate 106 and later brought before Judge Bernadette Owens at Dublin District Court.

Passenger Patrick Kehoe leaves Dublin court. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

When she asked if he had a solicitor, or the name of one, he replied: “I don’t know any of them. Do you want to chose me one?” The judge then assigned the solicitor Peter Connolly to act for him.

Garda David Cahill told the court he arrested Mr Kehoe at Dublin Airport at 7.50am and brought him to Ballymun station. “He made no reply to the charge after caution,” Garda Cahill said. Garda Cahill said he did not have directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yet and he sought a six-week adjournment.

There were no objections to bail, but Garda Cahill asked for one of the conditions to be for Mr Kehoe to be banned from the airport unless he had legitimate business there. Garda Cahill said it was possible that there would be further charges. Mr Kehoe has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Owens did not ban him from the airport but imposed the statutory bail terms, to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was released on his own bond of €200 and ordered to appear again on November 8th for the DPP’s directions to be conveyed. He has also been granted legal aid.

Mr Kehoe, his luggage in tow, left court with a woman shortly after the hearing.