Man charged with murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy
Logan Jackson appears in court in connection with the death of talented athlete
Logan Jackson appeared before Limerick District Court charged with the boxer’s murder. File photograph: Paul Beard
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Irish boxing champion Kevin Sheehy in a hit-and-run incident in Limerick last Monday.
Mr Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle at Hyde Road on the south side of the city. His body was discovered lying in the road at about 4.40am on Monday.
Logan Jackson (29), and with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, England, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with the boxer’s murder.
Mr Jackson, who has a prosthetic foot, did not say anything when gardaí charged him with the murder, the court heard.
Det Garda Pat Whelan, of Roxboro Road Garda station, told the court he arrested Mr Jackson at the Garda station at 8.21pm on Tuesday.
Det Garda Whelan told the court he formally charged Mr Jackson at 8.36pm and that the accused “made no reply” after he was cautioned.
Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, said he had no questions for the court about his client’s arrest, charge and caution.
The court granted an application by Mr Barry for free legal aid.
Mr Jackson did not speak during the hearing which lasted less than 90 seconds.
There were up to 30 plainclothes and uniformed gardaí inside the courtroom where the brief hearing took place.
The room was packed with members of the public including members of Mr Sheehy’s family, including his father Kevin Sheehy snr, and other supporters.
There was a brief outburst at the end of the hearing when some women jeered the accused.
Judge Marian O’Leary remanded Mr Jackson in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 9th.
A large group of people stood outside the entrance to the prison, which is located beside the courthouse, after the hearing ended
Kevin Sheehy was a member of the St Francis Boxing Club, Limerick, and was considered by his coaches to be a future Olympian. He was also due to become a father for the first time later this month.