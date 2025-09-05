US economy adds just 22,000 jobs in August as labour market cools

The 20,000 jobs added in the US economy last month was roughly one quarter of what the market had been expecting. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The US added just 22,000 jobs in August in the latest sign that the labour market is cooling significantly, intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

Friday’s figure from the bureau of labour statistics was far below the upwardly revised 79,000 jobs added in July and the 75,000 expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg. The figure for June was revised down to a job loss of 13,000, the first time the US economy has shed positions since 2020.

Economist and investment consultant Eugene Kiernan says the figures have clear implications for US interest rates. He noted that federal government employment was one particular weak spot in the figures, along with the mining sector.

“This jobs number is another part of the jig-saw showing a slowing US economy,” he said. “Today’s number is weak enough to justify a September cut in US interest rates.”

US treasuries rallied sharply after the payroll figures as investors ratcheted up bets on Fed rate cuts. The two-year yield, which is sensitive to rate expectations, fell 0.06 percentage points to 3.53 per cent.

The data suggests a continuing slowdown in hiring and will increase calls for the Fed to slash borrowing costs at its meeting on September 16th and 17th. Job growth has been below 100,000 for four months in a row, down sharply from earlier this year.

The Fed has held rates steady at a 4.25 to 4.5 per cent range this year, despite an aggressive campaign by President Donald Trump, who has demanded deep cuts in borrowing costs.

Fed chief Jerome Powell signalled last month that the central bank would probably cut rates in September as policymakers grow more concerned about the risk that elevated borrowing costs are restraining the jobs market.

Friday’s jobs report is the first since Mr Trump sacked bureau of labour statistics commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, last month following a gloomy data release that the president claimed was “rigged” against him.

Veteran bureau official William Wiatrowski has been standing in as commissioner since Ms McEntarfer was fired.

Mr Trump has nominated EJ Antoni, a loyalist from the rightwing Heritage Foundation, to take over the bureau on a permanent basis, but he must still be confirmed by the Senate. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025