Father and daughter to stand trial over alleged sexual abuse of young family member

A father and daughter from Belfast are to stand trial for allegedly subjecting another child member of their family to a campaign of sexual abuse, a judge ordered today.

The man and woman, aged in their 70s and 50s respectively, are accused of molesting the boy over a four-year period.

Prosecutors also claim the pair were involved in an incestuous relationship as part of their offending.

Neither defendant can be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

They now face more than 60 charges following an investigation that took three years to complete.

Police examined up to 100 electronic devices, with computer hard drives, laptops and mobile phones all searched for any images or material related to the case.

The two defendants, who are currently in custody, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a long-delayed preliminary inquiry hearing.

The charges include multiple counts of gross indecency with a child, indecent assault, inciting a child family member into sexual activity and aiding and abetting the abuse.

Both defendants are also jointly accused of incest because of their relationship as father and daughter.

Most of the alleged offences were committed over a period between 2006 and 2009.

The man is further charged with possessing indecent photographs of a child and extreme pornography at around the time of his arrest in 2022.

During the hearing the two accused confirmed they understood the allegations against them.

Defence lawyers accepted that a prima facie case has been established by the prosecution.

When asked if he wanted to say anything in response to the charges, the man replied: “No thank you, other than I am guilty.”

With no further details disclosed, both defendants declined to provide evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge George Conner backed submissions that the father and daughter each have a case to answer.

Judge Conner confirmed senior counsel would be appointed to represent them due to the seriousness of the charges.