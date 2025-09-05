Stacey Flood: Ireland taking energy from the Green Wave, and some good coffee spots, for New Zealand clash

Anna McGann celebrates with Enya Breen, Stacey Flood and Siobhán McCarthy after scoring her second try in Ireland's Pool C clash against Spain last weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Months were reduced to weeks, then days in the countdown to the World Cup, with the focus on training and game plans until we eventually found ourselves in the tunnel at Franklin’s Gardens awaiting the start of the first game.

In our opening two matches of the tournament against Japan and Spain we managed to get most of what we had spoken about beforehand on to the pitch. While not every box was ticked there were enough positives in our victories as we prepare for Sunday’s final pool match against New Zealand (kick-off 2.45pm).

We are heading for the quarter-finals irrespective of what happens over the weekend but that doesn’t make us any less determined. A great deal has happened since the last column, not least the two pool matches but also some lighter moments which I’ll touch on later.

In general terms we got the results we wanted, the performances were decent, not perfect but there were sufficient purple patches in-game where we executed the game plan precisely for us to take confidence from as we embrace our toughest pool fixture.

It was with some sadness that we said goodbye to Whittlebury Park Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort that looked after us so well; beautiful grounds, a golf course or two, and Silverstone racing circuit just up the road.

Our favourite place though was a coffee shop called the Forge. What is it about rugby players and their coffee? Last Monday morning we swapped Northampton for Brighton but not before we boosted the workload and the tills of the Forge one last time. Well, some of us did.

We had a team meeting at 9.30am and by the time we got out friends and family had formed a disorderly queue at the coffee spot. Those players who hesitated, or more accurately were a little late, lost the chance of a caffeine hit to take on the journey to England’s south coast.

On the bus, I caught myself thinking about our two matches in Franklin’s Gardens. It’s an intimate venue with the crowd very much on top of you and it’s even more special when it’s predominantly Irish supporters. We fed off the energy of the crowd, ‘The Green Wave’ helped us make a big splash.

Stacey Flood during Ireland's pool match against Spain. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Let me tell you a small bit about ‘The Green Wave’ and its standing in the team. It’s about growing the women’s game in Ireland from coast to coast, getting people behind the team and getting young girls or boys to go pick up a rugby ball. It’s a connection on and off the field. Sometimes we’ll refer to it as the strength and power of the wave in our defence, our resilient Irishness, or the relentless work ethic. It’s something that’s bigger than all of us.

Relocating to Brighton, we travelled in hope of sun, sand and the delights of the famous Palace Pier, only to be greeted by stormy conditions as the rain and wind lashed against the seafront where our hotel is located.

On match weeks the intensity in training ratchets up the closer you get to game day, and there is no occasion bigger than facing the reigning world champions, New Zealand. We played them in the WXV1 last November, when Dannah O’Brien’s conversion secured a famous victory – our first over the Black Ferns since the celebrated victory at the 2014 World Cup.

It’s important that we stay in the moment and not think about the game day and night. Luckily there are plenty of distractions. A range of good coffee shops have provided shelter from the brunt of the gales and slanting rain. There are loads of vintage and charity shops to explore and some of the girls have been diligent in hunting down preloved goods.

Nails and eyelashes have been booked into the timetable on our days off. Girls have been to the sauna and ice baths. Everyone deserves a treat and a pamper. The week has flown by, the gym and pitch sessions, the team meetings, all geared to Sunday’s game.

Stacey Flood celebrates with her family after Ireland's win over Spain. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

We’ve also had a bit of fun on TikTok and Instagram. Some of the girls are very entertaining. It gives people an insight into what we get up to when we aren’t on the field and how creative people can get in their downtime.

It’s been 22 days and counting in camp, so there’s been a few moments when you need to take yourself away or be with your people. We are very lucky Ireland is so close. Our family and friends are over at the weekends for the games and getting to spend time with them after games, even having breakfast and coffee the following day, is such a threat. It’s like a part of home is here.

‘Our people’, as our manager Elaine refers to the Ireland supporters, have arrived in growing numbers day by day. The game is being reported as a 31,000 sell-out. If it is, it would guarantee a brilliant atmosphere.

It’s appropriate that Sunday’s game takes place in a stadium in a seaside town when we are looking to draw inspiration from our ‘Green Wave,’ in front of whom we want to give a performance that will make all concerned proud.

The training is done, the Amex Stadium awaits, and the spotlight is on. No one is thinking beyond Sunday and next week’s trip to Exeter for the quarter-final. It’s about staying in the moment. If you can’t be there, catch us on the telly (RTÉ2, live coverage from 2pm). We appreciate the support.