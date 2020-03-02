Man drank 20 pints before fatally assaulting friend in Co Cork pub

A Cork man who killed his friend by repeatedly punching him in the head during a pub row had drank 20 pints on the day and failed to listen to his wife when she earlier tried to persuade him to leave, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Michael Dineen (28), who shouted that he was “the king of Mitchelstown” after the attack, now prays “on a daily basis” for victim Patrick ‘Ginty’ O’Donnell, the court was told.

Dineen was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Mr O’Donnell (36) by unanimous verdict on December 6th last.

In a victim impact statement, Mr O’Donnell’s partner Leanne Whitehead said she will never be able to fill “the hole” in her family’s hearts and that she now has to be mother and father to their four children.

Former State pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy gave evidence during the 10-day trial that Mr O’Donnell died from inhaling his own blood and teeth after he suffered serious injuries to his face and head.

Prof Cassidy testified that Mr O’Donnell lost seven teeth in the assault and she found one of these lodged in his trachea and another lodged in the bronchi leading to his left lung. His nose had also been fractured and flattened.

Dineen, of Ard Mhuileann, Ballinwillin, Mitchelstown, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Mr O’Donnell at Willie Andies bar on New Square, Mitchelstown on June 1st, 2018.

An early plea of manslaughter was offered by Dineen in advance of his trial but this was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Never forget

Ms Whitehead told the court in her victim impact statement that she will never forget the phone call to say that Mr O’Donnell had been hurt.

“Me and my mum rushed to the pub. When we arrived, there was an ambulance present, then I saw a man putting forensic tape around the pole; my heart sunk,” she said. “I knew my Ginty was dead. A doctor came out and told us that he had passed away, I went numb. I was in a bubble, how could anyone do something like that and how am I going to tell our children.

“Our lives before this tragic night was a loving caring family, our trips fishing, camping, going to Galway, we were a happy family.”

Ms Whitehead said that her late partner was “always there” for them.

“Our two oldest boys were like Ginty’s shadows and they are completely lost without him. This night has changed my children’s lives, my own life and his mother and siblings lives,” she said.

The witness said she has had to console their children at night when they woke up with nightmares or crying because they wanted “their daddy back,”. She told the court that to see her children “so hurt and upset” is unbearable.

“Our children will not visit the cemetery, it’s too upsetting for them. Our children are lost without their dad’s presence, the feel of his hugs and the sound of his voice,” she said.

Ms Whitehead said she wakes up everyday in an empty bed and goes to bed at night in an empty bed. “The hugs, the kisses, the chats we use to have, the feel of his skin, the warmth of his presence and the feeling of his safeness, it’s all gone.”

Struggle

She said she is now on medication and attends counselling. “Daily chores are a struggle for me, getting the kids to school is a struggle, just not being able to pick up the phone to say hello and hear his reassuring voice,” she said.

As a result of this event, Ms Whitehead said she is “so afraid” that something might happen to someone else so she is overprotective of her four children.

The witness said she never thought that her partner would come out of the pub in a body bag after going there for a few drinks following a week’s work. “I am trying to stay strong for our children but the loss, depression and anxiety makes daily chores a challenge,” she continued.

“I can never explain the hole in our hearts and it will never ever be filled now. I have to be a mother and a father which was not my choice,” she said.

“Ginty’s mother Irene is heartbroken, she always says to me that a mother should always go before their child. He had his whole life ahead of him,” concluded Ms Whitehead.

The judge remanded Dineen in custody until 5pm on Monday when he will be sentenced.