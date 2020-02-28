Tree-felling ‘conscientious protector’ convicted of timber theft

A woman who described herself as “a conscientious protector of the environment” has been convicted of stealing €500 worth of timber from Coillte after she cut down 250 Sitka spruce trees in a west Cork forest.

Welsh-born Sionad Jones (61) from Maughnaclea, Kealkill, Bantry, Co Cork, denied two charges when she was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

Jones had denied causing criminal damage without lawful excuse by felling the trees and ringmarking another 250 spruce trees belonging to Coillte at Maughnaclea, Kealkill between October 4th and December 4th 2018.

She also denied a second charge that she did dishonestly appropriate felled spruce worth €500 without the consent of Coillte at Maughnaclea, Kealkill, between October 4th and December 4th 2018.

Today Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed the jury of four men and eight women to find Jones not guilty of criminal damage following legal argument in their absence. But he allowed the theft charge go to the jury. And it took just 38 minutes to find Jones, who has been living at Maughnaclea in Kealkill since 1987, guilty of dishonestly appropriating or stealing the 250 logs worth €500 from Coillte.

He allowed the matter stand to allow Jones’s barrister, Peter O’Flynn, to see if his client was willing to give an undertaking to the court she would stop cutting down Sitka spruce or else she would face a jail sentence for the theft offence.

Jones explained that Sitka spruce was not native to Ireland. She said it was having a huge detrimental effect on Irish biodiversity as the trees spread out as they grew and their branches interlinked, blocking out light.

It meant that these Sitka spruce plantations were devoid of plant and animal life, with plants such as orchids and bilberry plants no longer able to survive there while insect and bird life was also negatively affected, she said.

Acidifying water courses

The other problem with the Sitka spruce plantation at Maulnaclea was that the pine needles from the trees led to acidification of the water courses which had in turn led to the water in her well become acidic.

Broadleaf trees have the opposite effect of making the water courses alkaline so that was another reason why she had taken to planting broadleaves as well as trying to restore the biodiversity associated with native Irish forests.

Cross-examined by prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly, Jones described herself as “a conscientious protector of the environment” which she said had the same legal standing as conscientious objectors who refused to go to war.

Asked if she accepted Coillte owned the Maughnaclea plantat ion, Jones replied that she acknowledged the State agency managed it on behalf of Irish taxpayers. But she believed the forest belonged to the people of Ireland and should be protected.

“I’ve been managing the forest for at least 20 years because of Coillte’s neglect of its duties to the Irish people. I took over as a concerned citizen who has a duty of care to ensure biodiversity,” she said.