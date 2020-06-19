Man who repeatedly stamped on pregnant girlfriend’s head is jailed

A man who who kicked and stamped on his pregnant fiancée’s head 17 times in a vicious and unprovoked drink-fuelled attack, has been jailed for nine and a half years at Cavan Circuit Court

In sentencing Lance Dempsey (28) on Friday to 11 years with the final 18 months suspended, Judge John Aylmer said the defendant’s guilty plea came in the face of overwhelming evidence in what the judge described as a “persistent and sustained attack”.

Dempsey left his former partner Sonia Lee with lasting brain damage following the attack at the bottom of a stairwell at the Chilli Lounge restaurant in Cavan town on March 16th, 2018.

Passing sentence, the judge said CCTV footage of the attack made for “difficult viewing”.

It was only while Ms Lee was fighting for her life in hospital, having suffered broken bones in her face and bleeding on the brain, it was discovered she was 15 weeks pregnant.

Despite the extent of her injuries, treatment for which included 10 days in a coma in ICU, Ms Lee went on to give birth to a healthy boy.

Her sister Aisling Lee previously told the court Ms Lee will never live independently again, or fully care for her young baby or other son without assistance.

Dempsey, who previously lived with Ms Lee at Aughnaskerry Drive in Cavan town, is in Cloverhill Prison.

Cavan Circuit Court last week heard details in mitigation for Dempsey.

Róisín Lacey SC for Dempsey said the death of his mother precipitated his spiralling abuse and addiction to both alcohol and drugs.

The barrister reminded the judge of the defendant’s “very early plea” and at the “earliest possible stage”.

She said the relationship between Dempsey and Ms Lee had been a “meaningful one”.

Sonia Lee was left with lasting brain damage following the attack. Photograph: Lorraine Teevan

There was an audible “tut” from the public gallery where several members of Ms Lee’s family were sitting after Ms Lacey offered the defendant’s apology.

“He had little or no recollection of what happened that fateful night,” said Ms Lacey, who said the only plausible “excuse” her client had for his behaviour was intoxication.

‘Disgusted’

The barrister highlighted Dempsey’s admissions in Garda interview after CCTV of the attack was replayed to him. He stated he was “disgusted” by his actions, and felt like a “scumbag”. He also found the CCTV distressing to watch. “He has no idea or recollection of how the argument started, what it was over, or how it began,” said Ms Lacey, who believed his remorse to be “heartfelt”.

She reminded the court of Dempsey’s actions directly after the attack, as he fled the scene saying: “What am I after doing?”, before asking a nearby taxi rank operator to call an ambulance.

The passing of his mother in 2009, said Ms Lacey, was a “catalyst”.

It saw Dempsey develop a “detrimental association” with drugs and alcohol, which then spiralled into “addiction”.

In 2013 he was abusing heroin, as well as antidepressant tablets.

But he was now using his time in prison well, attending “any and every course available”, is drug free and was attending a counsellor.

Dempsey has spent 27 months behind bars since first going into custody following the attack .

Aisling Lee, sister of Sonia Lee addressed the media outside the Cavan court to say “No prison sentence is ever going to justify what he done to Sonia, he has taken Sonia’s quality of life, and ours but now he will finally pay.”