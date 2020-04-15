Coronavirus: Man (24) is first to be charged under new Covid-19 laws

A man living in Co Wexford has become the first person to be charged under new regulations introduced last week in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Denis Constantin (24), who is originally from Romania but is living in Enniscorthy, appeared before Gorey District Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with two breaches of the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A -Temporary Restrictions - Covid-19 Regulations 2020).

Gardaí manning Covid19-related checkpoints in Bunclody last Saturday stopped and spoke to Mr Constantin, who was found to be more than 2km from home.

He was again stopped at a checkpoint near New Ross on Monday, where he was again more than 2km from his home.

The court heard it was alleged that he was more than 2km from home on more than one occasion without a valid reason.

Valid reasons for straying this distance from home include performing an essential or urgent task related to a person’s family or health or going about work duties while working in a job classified as an essential service for the duration of the public health crisis.

Garda David Shanahan gave evidence in court on behalf of the Garda and Judge Brian O’Shea remanded the accused in custody pending his next court appearance on the matter next Tuesday.

Mr Constantin, of Mile House Road in Enniscorthy, is also charged with three other offences including driving with no licence or insurance while disqualified.

