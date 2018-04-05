Conor McGregor is wanted by NYPD after alleged bus attack

Police in New York are searching for Conor McGregor after the MMA fighter and his entourage allegedly attacked a bus carrying other fighters and their teams.

A spokesman for the NYPD told The Irish Times that an “active investigation” was under way following an incident on Thursday at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, where a media event was taking place ahead of UFC 223 this weekend.

“No one has been charged as of yet, so we wouldn’t put anything out yet,” the spokesman said. “There is video and the detectives are reviewing it. There’s no warrant. We would effect an arrest and then take him to court.”

The incident appears to be related to news that McGregor will be forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title this weekend, when the winner of a showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will take over as champion.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since winning the belt in November 2016, and UFC president Dana White confirmed in recent days that he must surrender the belt.

Video footage has emerged on social media of what appears to be McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Centre.

Instagram story

Felice Herrig, who is to fight at UFC 223, posted an Instagram story captioned: “Conor McGregor causing trouble.” It appeared to show McGregor attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at the bus.

It was reported that the bus was taking a selection of fighters back to a hotel.

A fighter in the lightweight division, Michael Chiesa, apparently received a laceration to his forehead as a result of the chaos and can be heard on the video saying: “Am I cut bad? I don’t want to touch my face.”

McGregor is said to have fled the scene with his crew afterward.

According to Mike Bohn, a reporter with USA Today and Rolling Stone magazine, White told reporters: “What happened today was criminal, disgusting and it makes me sick.

“This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company. And they’re looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off, he cannot leave the state of New York.

“He’ll be grounded, and I’m assuming eventually if they don’t catch him, he’ll turn himself in ... this was a real bad career move for him.”

Attempts by The Irish Times to contact McGregor on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Earlier, McGregor delivered his reaction to the loss of his belt on Twitter, posting: “You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c****.”