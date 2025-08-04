Man who died after being found with injuries in Waterford named locally

Gardaí in Waterford have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of man in his 70s, who died at University Hospital Waterford on Sunday following an incident at a residential property in the city on Friday.

The man, who has been named locally as Pat Fitzgerald, a former ATGWU official at Waterford Crystal, was found with injuries and unresponsive when gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residential property at St Catherine’s Grange shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Mr Fitzgerald was transported to University Hospital Waterford for treatment but died on Sunday and gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out on the deceased in the coming days.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene at St Catherine’s Grange and he was detained for questioning before being charged at a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Sunday in relation to the assault on Mr Fitzgerald.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and a family liaison officer is providing support to the deceased’s family. Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 where an incident room has been established.