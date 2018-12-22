Car passenger dies after crash in Co Meath

A 24-year-old man has died after a road crash involving two cars in Co Meath on Friday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision at Boynabought, Kilmainhamwood, in Kells at about 8pm.

The male passenger in one of the cars was fatally injured. Two men, who were the drivers of the cars, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Second crash

Meanwhile, a woman has been left with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Sheephouse, Co Meath, on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Oldbridge to Donore road at approximately 2pm.

The driver and the front-seat passenger, both of whom are female, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident.

One of them is described as having serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.