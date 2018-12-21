Man in hospital after being shot in both knees in Derry

Police in Northern Ireland have condemned an attack in a Derry housing estate in which a man was shot in both knees.

Det Bob Blemmings of the PSNI criticised the “mindless thugs” who had entered a busy, built-up residential area with a loaded firearm to carry out the assault. The area is home to many young families and elderly people.

“This is the time of year for carefree celebration, a time for family and children. Yet here we are with another person in hospital getting ready to go into surgery as a result of the actions of mindless thugs,” Mr Blemmings said in a statement on Friday night.

PSNI officers responded to calls reporting the shooting in the Cromore Gardens area of Derry at about 8pm on Friday.

“The recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack should be condemned. The harm has to end,” said Mr Blemmings.

“Tonight the excitement and innocence of young children has been violated by those who carried out this shooting. Instead of Christmas bells ringing in their ears they have the sound of gunshots. No child should ever have to live like this.”

He appealed to anyone who had noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives at Strand Road station.